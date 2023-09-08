Dear friends, young force supporters, young Berlusconians, I would have liked to be there with you on the occasion of the Azzurra Libertà party, but the pain in me is still too strong for the tragic disappearance of the man I loved, who I love and who I will love for the eternity, to be able to participate with joy and light-heartedness in a political event.

Nonetheless, also to thank you for the many requests to participate that you have sent me, I wanted to send you all my warmest and most affectionate greetings.

The President, my beloved Silvio, has always maintained that you are the driving force of our movement, the backbone that supports it, the lifeblood that makes it attractive.

Our youth movement – the expected large participation there in Gaeta proves it – represents a unicum in the Italian political panorama: brilliant young people, model students and trained professionals, all united by an immense political passion, a strong spirit of solidarity and an exceptional propensity to care of public affairs. All with the sun in their pocket and, above all, all authentic dreamers.

Dream of a more modern, more efficient, faster, greener, more digital Italy, an Italy more suited to a young person of the third millennium, an Italy more proud of its history, its identity, its flag, its own symbols. An Italy free from fiscal oppression, free from bureaucratic oppression, free from judicial oppression.

And your gaze on the world, your vision of society, free from outdated ideological schemes and stereotypes, has always been shared by the President who, with foresight and profound intelligence, in his entrepreneurial and political career has never hesitated to invest in young people, giving them managerial, party and even institutional positions.

The right combination of experience and innovation has been the mantra of his commitment in any field he has ventured into. I would like to thank Stefano Benigni and Maurizio Gasparri, under the authoritative direction of Antonio Tajani, for this splendid initiative which, I am sure, the President with his ineffable, wonderful and pleased smile will be watching, imagining he can embrace each of you.

Happy Feast to you dear boys.

This feast is all for him who, until his last breath, always had a young heart.

Dream big, dream and fight to realize your ideals, the projects you carry in your mind and heart for yourself and for the people you love.

I conclude with a sentence that was so close to the President’s heart:

Whoever believes in it fights,

whoever believes in it overcomes all obstacles, whoever believes in it wins.

And he, believing it, has always, always won.

Long live the young. Long live Forza Italy. Long live freedom.