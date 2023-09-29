These are the words of the former Prime Minister’s partner: “We will return to being ours for eternity”

Today Silvio Berlusconi would have turned 87. In the past few hours Marta Fascina he wrote a message for the founder of Forza Italia which is making the rounds on the web and which has moved everyone. Let’s find out together what were the words that the woman wrote for the former Prime Minister.

The moving message that Marta Fascino wrote for begins with these words Silvio Berlusconi on his birthday:

My love today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you, undisputed leader of Italian and world politics, enlightened statesman, far-sighted and extraordinary entrepreneur, champion in sport, king of communication, but above all a good, generous and just man. Best wishes to you who have entered the history books. To you who are the bastion of democracy and freedom.

And, continuing, the woman then dedicated these words to the former Prime Minister:

To you who are an example of concreteness, pragmatism, dynamism, vision for future generations. To you who changed the way of seeing and interpreting the world. Best wishes to you who have only done good for Italy and Italians. To you who unconditionally gave love, hope, harmony and trust, best wishes to you who warm and illuminate my heart every day.

Finally, Marta Fascina concluded the letter written for Silvio Berlusconi with these words: