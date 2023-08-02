Over the past few hours the name of Martha Fascina returned to occupy the pages of major newspapers. About two months after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, the woman dedicated a moving message to the former Premier that is making the rounds on the web. Let’s find out together what her words were.

About two months after the disappearance of Silvio Berlusconi, Marta Fascina has decided to break the silence and did so via WhatsApp. In fact, in the last few hours, a screenshot of a moving message that the woman wrote specifically for has been circulating on the web the former Premier.

These were the words that Marta Fascina wrote for Silvio Berlusconi:

To reach you it would take wings because you, my love, are very high up, in a blue sky where there is peace and love, flowers that grow everywhere. I reach out my hand, I want to touch yours but they can’t join. I miss you my love, Diooooo if I miss you!

Marta Fascina and the memory of Silvio Berlusconi

A few days ago Martha Fascina gave an interview to ‘Messaggero’. Here the woman let herself go to some statements regarding the disappearance of the founder of Forza Italia. These were her words about it:

It will be a daily lack for me, he had an inexhaustible strength. He made me spend the best years of my life, I will always keep his sun in my pocket and his smile engraved in my heart.

We remember that Marta Fascina and Silvio Berlusconi they were together for about three years, from 2020 until his passing. Silvio Berlusconi’s death occurred after a series of hospitalizations at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan due to leukemia.