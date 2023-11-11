“The night before he left he told me: “I love you Marta”. While in the last moment, the one that I have printed in my mind and heart, she shook my hand tightly”. Marta Fascina recounted the last moments of the life of Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away on June 12th. She did so in an interview with the weekly Di Più. “There are those who have lost a politician, but I have lost the man of my life, the one who gave me joy and love unconditionally and daily”.

Yet someone from Forza Italia, to Report, spoke anonymously about the “too much influence” that Marta would have exercised on Berlusconi: “I think that the sources involved in the broadcast have not only damaged me, but the president’s memory and what should be the our common political home. Anyone who knew Silvio Berlusconi knows well that he listened to everyone, with humility, without deciding in full autonomy. Therefore, the news of my alleged influence on the president is so ridiculous that it does not even deserve a denial.”

“You are never ready for death. He wasn’t, as demonstrated by the fact that he worked until the last moments of his life. He was preparing his candidacy for the European elections, in all the constituencies; he heard from and received party leaders, allies, lifelong friends…”. But “the night before he left he told me: “I love you” and he reiterated to me how indispensable we were to each other; while in the last moment, the most terrible, the one that I have imprinted in my mind and heart, he shook my hand tightly”.

For Silvio Berlusconi’s widow “they have been months of heartbreak and sadness. The void that her earthly absence has left in my life is unbridgeable – said Marta Fascina -. It is not possible to overcome a serious and sudden loss with a snap of the fingers, I admire those who can do it. But due to the feeling that bound us and continues to bind us, it couldn’t be otherwise. I believe that only those who have felt such genuine love can understand my state of mind.” And in these moments of discouragement “I listen to the many love songs that my Silvio used to dedicate and sing to me”.