The first tensions arose between Marta Fascina and Silvio Berlusconi’s children after the latter’s death

One month after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, Martha Fascina he could get into trouble with the former prime minister’s family. In detail, the children of the former prime minister would have taken a drastic decision against the Forza Italia parliamentarian. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

About a month ago it passed away Silvio Berlusconi due to a bad disease. Following his death, his last will was discovered will. In addition to a large sum inherited from his children, the former prime minister has decided to leave 100 million to his partner Marta Fascina. Anyway, i children of the entrepreneur want to assert themselves to the end and will not give up.

In light of this, according to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, it seems that Silvio Berlusconi’s children have taken a unexpected decision that Marta fascinates will have to respect.

The question is about Villa San Martino. Therefore, it is rumored that the Forza Italia parliamentarian will be forced to leave Arcore within three months:

A second phase has begun and Fascina cannot think of being the first in the line of descent. The children clearly want their space while respecting the wishes of the Knight.

It’s not all. Silvio Berlusconi’s children would have expressed disappointment also with regard to the 100 million bequeathed to the woman. However, they would not like to go as far asappeal as they would start a long court battle that could negatively affect their family’s reputation. Also, release more details regarding the matter has been “Republic” with these words: