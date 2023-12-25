Marta Fascina: “I love you immensely”. Social greetings for Silvio Berlusconi

“Merry Christmas my love. I love you immensely“, the phrase, followed by an emoticon, a little red heart. Marta Fascinadeputy of Forza Italia, through social channels, Facebook and Instagram, recalls Silvio Berlusconiwho passed away on June 12, 2023. The post is accompanied by a photo in which the two are standing next to a Christmas table, embracing and smiling.

After the death of the Knight, Fascina experienced a long period of silence web and professional. His return to the Chamber only took place on November 7. “Escorted” by her loyalists, her former high school classmate, the Undersecretary of Transport, Tullio Ferrante, and Stefano Benigni, Fascina entered Montecitorio before five in the afternoon: she was welcomed by the president of the FI deputies, Paolo Barelli, Tajiano doc. In the semi-empty chamber, various parliamentarians came up to greet her: 'Ronzullians' and deputies close to Antonio Tajani.

Silvio Berlusconi and Marta Fascina



