Marta Fascina, the wife-not wife of the Knight is very affected by the death of Silvio Berlusconi. Her closest friends also felt heartbroken about the strong bond that had been established with her family. Starting with his mother and Don Orazio, his father, to whom Berlusconi had become attached to the point of making him a political adviser in the last months of his life.

“It made me spend the best years of my life”. “She taught Me love and generosity”. “I will always keep her sun in my pocket and her smile engraved in my heart”, repeats the woman.

Marta feels weak because “that of my President will be a daily shortcoming for me” but she says that Silvio has given her “an inexhaustible strength” with his example and his love. She too has to manage enormously complicated issues: her life in the party; her relationship with Marina and with her other children who have so far accepted her; and who knows what will be written in Berlusconi’s will and how she will be financially thanked for the affectionate care and for “all the sweetness – Silvio’s words – that you have given me over the years”.

“You are my treasure”, repeats Marta in the funeral home of Arcore – accessible only to family members and a few friends – while I look at Cav to whom he owes everything and to whom he has given all his dedication. There will be a funeral tomorrow.