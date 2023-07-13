Marta Fascina evicted from Arcore? Not quite like that. The announcement of the family. But the reality would be another.

One month after death of Silvio Berlusconi his will has been made public which shows his will to leave to his last life partner Martha Fascina100 million euros plus the availability of the house of Arcore.

Since the funeral Martha Fascina she locked herself up in silence never appearing in public nor on social media. In recent days some rumors have begun to circulate that they wanted the knight’s companion evicted from Villa San Martino within three months.

To launch the indiscretion The Republic who spoke wrote: “A second phase has begun and Fascina cannot think of being the first in the line of descent. The children clearly want their space while respecting the wishes of the Knight. And in the party Marta shouldn’t be surprised if she finds a climate that isn’t exactly collaborative”.

In reality, however, things would not be quite so. According to sources close to the family and then resumed byHandlerelations between Berlusconi’s children and Marta Fascina are excellent, she was welcomed in the best possible way in the family and rumors of her eviction from Villa San Martino they are groundless.

In short, no eviction from the Arcore villa where he has recently lived together with Silvio Berlusconi. A part of the huge villa should become a sort of museum of remembrance with various relics of the knight, but the other part should remain available to Fascina.

Then there’s the situation politics. Marta will try the climb in Come on Italy after the experience as a parliamentarian or will she suffer pressure from the party leaders and be kicked out? On this aspect, we will have to wait at least for September to understand the next political moves. Next year we vote for the European elections and there is no time to lose.