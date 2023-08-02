Marta Fascina and dedication to Berlusconi: “I miss you my love”

Marta Fascina breaks the silence after the death of Silvio Berlusconi with a love dedication posted on her Whatsapp profile and which quickly went viral on the web.

“To reach you it would take wings because you, my love, are very high up, in a blue sky where there is peace and love, flowers that grow everywhere…. I reach out my hand, I want to touch yours but they can’t join. I miss you my love, Diooooo if I miss you!” wrote the deputy of Forza Italia.

The message, written on a purple background and peppered with broken hearts and sad smiles. was posted on TikTok by user Francescafranci57.

Marta Fascina and Silvio Berlusconi have been together for about three years: from 2020 until the disappearance of the former prime minister on 12 June.