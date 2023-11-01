Marta Fascina’s first interview after Berlusconi’s death

Marta Fascina breaks the silence almost five months after the death of Silvio Berlusconi with an interview given to Corriere della Sera in which he admitted that he had not yet overcome the mourning for the death of the Knight.

The parliamentarian declared that she will return to the Chamber soon, adding that she will do so: “Certainly before the votes on the budget law, which is the most important law.”

Berlusconi’s partner then recounts the last days of the former Prime Minister: “You are never ready for death. He wasn’t, as demonstrated by the fact that he worked until the last moments of his life. He was preparing his candidacy for the European elections, he spoke to and received party leaders, allies, lifelong friends.”

“Moreover, he checked the performance of the companies on a daily basis and dealt with foreign policy, his great passion. The night before he left he told me ‘I love you’ and he reiterated to me how indispensable we were to each other; while in the last moment, the most terrible, the one that I have imprinted in my mind and heart, he shook my hand tightly” added Marta Fascina.

The deputy then confesses her state of mind: “It has been four months of heartbreak and sadness. The void that her earthly absence has left in my life is unbridgeable.”

“I believe that only those who have felt such genuine love can understand my state of mind. Others, evidently with rarefied if not downright dry feelings, limit themselves to judging the suffering of others. I feel sorry for them. And so if the question is whether I have overcome mourning, the answer is no.”

Marta Fascina, then, reveals: “In moments of discouragement, I listen to the many love songs that my Silvio used to dedicate and sing to me. Among many things, he was also a skilled composer of songs, he wrote 130 of them. But beyond music, what keeps me company is the memory of every moment spent together.”

On his relationship with Silvio Berlusconi’s children he states: “My Silvio allowed me to form very close relationships also with his extraordinary children, to whom a relationship of esteem and affection binds me and will forever bind me. With respect to the Villa San Martino issue, these were unfounded press rumors already denied by the Berlusconi family. This is miserable gossip without any foundation.”

The parliamentarian explains that she entered politics “out of love for my Silvio and naturally fully sharing his vision of society and the world. I will continue to work, as a deputy, in the wake of the teachings and wishes that you have left us. A mission that Forza Italia will not outsource to other political entities; the center is only Forza Italia, the founding soul of the centre-right, the linchpin of the government and in general of the entire Italian political structure”.

On the separation between Giorgia Meloni and Andrea Giambruno, however, she declares: “It is a personal, family issue on which I can only, as a woman, express my total and affectionate closeness to President Meloni”.