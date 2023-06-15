Here are the first words of Marta Fascina after the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi passed away on 12 June 2023. Yesterday the funeral was held and all eyes were on Martha Fascina, the ex prime minister’s most recent wife. After her husband’s death, the widow gave her first words to the “Messenger”. Let’s find out together what she said in detail.

The funeral of Silvio Berlusconi were celebrated on June 14, 2023 inside the Milan Cathedral. All cameras were trained on five children del Cavaliere and his wife Marta Fascina. With the latter, the former prime minister had been married for about two years through one symbolic ceremony.

THE funerals, which aired on Rai Uno, Canale Cinque, Italia Uno and others, allowed the whole of Italy to bid the last farewell to the former leader of “Forza Italia”. To collect the first words of the woman after the disappearance of her husband was the “Messenger“. The widow, who repeatedly appeared in tears during the celebration of her funeral, told the newspaper:

Silvio made me spend the best years of my life. He taught me love and generosity. I will always keep his sun in my pocket and his smile engraved in my heart. His will be a daily lack for me.

The wedding of Marta Fascina and Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi and Marta Fascina met inyear 2020. In the spring of last year, they are flying a wedding through a simply symbolic ceremony.

Therefore, they are not legally married. On that occasion, Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s father had declared allLove what he felt towards his woman: