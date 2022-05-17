In 1984, Marta Estrada (Granollers, 76 years old) and Josefina Castellví became the first Spanish women to reach Antarctica. By then, the two already had an impressive scientific career behind them. Estrada is a prestigious oceanographer and marine biologist who today, retired, continues to attend the Institute of Marine Sciences, where she works, as a professor linked to the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC). In the middle of the interview, she combats the ignorance regarding climate change that responds only to personal perceptions with the headline phrase: the planet is warming up, although something cool has come today.

Ask. This headline of yours in The National scares. “To go to Antarctica now, I would go dressed as if I were going to the Pyrenees.”

Response. Because it is that, a headline. Skip the rest of what I said. For example: I am referring to the summer and in the peninsula, the northwest area: the least extreme area of ​​Antarctica. If I had to cross it in winter, rest assured that I would be dressed differently.

P. You go for the first time in 1984, and the last time in 2015. What changes have you noticed in 30 years?

R. This is difficult and I have to explain it many times. It is as if I go to Vigo on May 15 for a year and come back on May 15, I don’t know how many years later. And one day it may rain. The other day may be a little warmer. The same thing has happened on my visits to Antarctica. But the bases have continuous temperature records. In the area of ​​the Antarctic Peninsula there has been significant warming. There are even invasive plants that have come from the mainland. Changes are being noticed, but not because I’ve been three or four times and noticed that it was hotter than before, but because it’s being registered like this.

P. What is clear is that what happens in Antarctica, like what happens in the Amazon, does not stay in either of those two places.

R. The impact on the planet is enormous. That there is a large white layer of ice reflects radiation. If this ice disappears, like that of the Arctic, a lot of radiation will stay on Earth: sunlight is not reflected, it is absorbed and the Earth gets hotter. And Antarctica is a very important place in the organization of the entire system of ocean currents. If this system changes, the climatic conditions of the planet change. Ocean currents are fundamental in the distribution of heat on the planet.

P. It is also vital for research.

R. Antarctica is a great laboratory to study the biology of cold adaptations of species that are only there. And an important place to study astronomy. And geophysics, because the poles are privileged places for its study. And the obvious: much of the planet’s fresh water is there, so if the ice melts, sea level rises. We are talking long term here.

P. The plankton. The microalgae of the plankton, the better.

R. My object of study. On earth you have the herbs and the animals that eat them. Where is the sea grass? There are macroalgae that can be seen attached to the coast. But in suspension in the water, there are microscopic microalgae (common name); small unicellular microbes that have chlorophyll and do like plants: they capture sunlight, take carbon dioxide and water, nutrients such as phosphorus or nitrogen. They also need iron. And they are consumed by other unicellular microbes and multicellular animals. What sustains the marine food chain are the microalgae of the plankton. They are very varied, some even have skeletons. Covers of thousandth of a millimeter inserts. Some not all.

P. If the sea is boundless, your study will be even more so.

R. And there are bacteria, viruses… Realize something: most of the biomass in the sea is microorganisms, not whales or fish. Algae capture carbon dioxide and produce organic matter. A part dies, sediments, and this is part of the flow of carbon on the planet. The sea represents half of the Earth’s primary production.

P. After a lifetime of research, what is left?

R. The learning. Investigating is an intellectual and aesthetic satisfaction. Knowing is fundamental to human life on earth. I give you an example.

P. Go ahead.

R. Our investigation began justified by fishing. You don’t know how much you can catch if you don’t know how much food the fish have, and the food of the fish starts with phytoplankton. And you can’t know what happens to carbon dioxide and fossil fuels if you don’t know how much is being captured in the sea.

