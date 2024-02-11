Grandson of Claudia Mori and Adriano Celentano, he founded his company in 2016, LaTarma, in which only women work

Behind the victory of Angelina Mango, as it was for the victory of Marco Mengoni last year, or even of the Maneskin, there is a single name: Marta Donà.

The 40-year-old manager was in tears after the victory of the singer who accompanied her, step by step, to this goal. For Donà it's a treble, in just a few years. Indeed, a poker if you consider that with Mengoni he won the Festival twice. Grandson of Claudia Mori and Adriano Celentanofounded her company in 2016, LaTarma, in which only women work, writes the website www.corriere.it.

She first worked at Sony, as a press office, and before that in a communications company, until Mengoni himself asked her to quit and become his manager. A leap into the void, on paper. Risky. But then Donà seems not to have missed a beat, remaining elegant and serene even when there was the unexpected break with her parents. Maneskin, which he had started following even before their arrival on «X Factor». They are also in his stable Francesca Michielin and Alessandro Cattelan and many others queue up to be followed by this brilliant manager with clear ideas, who with this Sanremo celebrated yet another success.