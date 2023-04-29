Marta Donà, this is who is the manager of the big names who won the Sanremo Festival three times

Not only and not so much the granddaughter of Claudia Mori and Adriano Celentano: Marta Dona it’s a real one bigindeed the big managers of equally big names in music. First woman under 40 to have wonmoreover, Three times The Festival Of San Remo – twice with Marco Mengoni, once with the Maneskin.

As Il Messaggero writes, his agency LaTarma srl is composed of a women’s under 40 team (“only competence counts”, he says) and has already won the BEA, the Best Event Awards in 2022 and 2023. Donà was born as a press office and now takes care of the national and international projects of Mengoni, Francesca Michielin, Alessandro Cattelan and the writer and director of Esse Magazine Antonio Dikele Distefano. A commitment that prompted her to expand the company a year ago, structuring it with a new organization with three divisions that work in synergy: Records, Entertainment and Management

When asked if, as the nephew of Claudia Mori and Adriano Celentano, they gave her any advice, she replies: “I have always been supported by my family and uncleswho supported me but from afar, without ever interfering”. On the breakIn the 2021with the bands most talked about in recent years, i Maneskins, instead she says: “I understood that being an artist’s manager is much more than a marriage or a relationship: it becomes a family. But if husband and wife are separated, artists can also be separated. The end wasn’t budgeted otherwise I wouldn’t have written that I was heartbroken (in a twitter post, ed). But it is a situation to be put in advance in life “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

