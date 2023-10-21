The lifeless body of Marta Di Nardo, the 60-year-old mother who has been missing since October 4th. An unexpected turning point in the house of the 50-year-old neighbor, in via Pietro De Cortona in Milan.

It was the person who reported the disappearance of Marta Di Nardo son. The latter lives out of town and didn’t often see her mother, but he heard her on her phone. He couldn’t contact her anymore, so he alarmed the police on October 17. For days, investigators tried to find out what could have happened, there was no longer any trace of the 60-year-old. Then, a few hours ago the decisive turning point came. The officers searched the neighbor’s house, already interviewed after her disappearance, as one of the people was found to be having seen her for the last time.

The discovery in Marta di Nardo’s neighbor’s house

During the investigations, traces of blood were identified and then came the dramatic discovery. The lifeless body of Marta Di Nardo was found inside the neighbor’s house. The latter, a 50-year-old man, would suffer, according to initial reports, from drug addiction. It would appear that both were being treated in a CPS, the victim due to psychiatric problems and gambling addiction. However, this information is not yet confirmed. Some neighbors also said that Marta went around the neighborhood asking for coins.

No confession from the neighbor

The neighbor was arrestedHowever he did not confess to the crime. He had already been questioned after the 60-year-old’s disappearance, as one of the last people to see her on October 4. What happened between the two is still shrouded in mystery. The medical tests that will be carried out on the woman’s body and which will shed light on the condition will be fundamental actual cause of death. It’s not even clear what it was the relationship between the two neighbors.