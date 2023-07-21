Marta Chávarri Figueroa, who made headlines in the eighties and nineties, has died at the age of 62 at her home in the city of Madrid, for reasons that are still unknown.

The unexpected news comes just a month after Chávarri had become a grandmother, after her son, Álvaro Falcó, the result of his relationship with Fernando Falcó, Marquis of Cubas, and his wife, Isabelle Junot, daughter of Philippe Junot, who was in turn the first husband of Princess Carolina of Monaco, welcomed their first daughter. Precisely at the wedding of Álvaro Falcó and Isabelle Junot, Marta Chávarri was one of the most sought after guests by photographers since, who was the new face of the Madrid aristocracy a few decades ago, maintained a life away from the media spotlight in her last years.

“I stopped going to parties and stayed out of the spotlight because I couldn’t stand the fame or the press. It was unbearable. Popularity doesn’t compensate me, I don’t want any leading role. I already had it and I ended up fed up, that’s why I retired, ”she said in 2011 in what was her last big statement. A silence that was only broken in October 2020, after the death of her former husband, Fernando Falcó, Marquis of Cubas at 81 years of age, just seven months after his brother Carlos, the Marquis of Griñón, did: “I’m sad about Fernando, but I’m fine.” With Falcó she had her only son Álvaro, the current Marquis of Cubas.

Marta Chavarri with her first husband, Fernando Falcó, in a file photograph. Aurora Fierro (Cover/Getty Images)

In her youth, Marta Chávarri represented a new air in the Spanish aristocracy, the one that was seen at high society parties and regularly appeared in gossip magazines. She was probably the first it girl but without forgetting his relationship with the Count of Romanones. Her marriage to Fernando Falcó, in 1982, crowned her definitively: “That summer Marta Chávarri, great-granddaughter of the Count of Romanones and daughter of a diplomat, married one of the gold bachelors of the moment, Fernando Falcó y Fernández de Córdoba, Marquis of Cubas. The bride wore a dress with voluminous ruffled sleeves from her decade. That June 2 she still could not be guessed, but in those giant sleeves the Spanish 80s were going to fit. Within them there was room for financial scandals, a new social class that united business and aristocracy, and a reckless Spain wanting to start from scratch. They were unpredictable sleeves for a Spanish upper-class twenty-something. From that date, almost everything in the life of Marta Chávarri was, ”she explained about that wedding, and that great debut in society, the journalist Anabel Vázquez in an X-ray on Chávarri for SModa.

Marta Chávarri and Fernando Falcó were married for seven years until they separated in 1989, after Chávarri’s extramarital relationship with Alberto Cortina came to light, a scandal that shocked the entire Spanish society at the time that saw the affaire through the magazine Ten minutes, where they were published some photographs of her with Alberto Cortina leaving the Palais Schwarzenberg hotel in Vienna. The interest in Chávarri was on a par with that aroused by another great lady on Spanish front pages, Isabel Preysler, who curiously was married to the other Falcó, the Marquis de Griñón.

Marta Chávarri, inside her Doméstica Sede store, which sells accessories and all kinds of kitchen items, in 1988. anel fernandez

With the scandal came not only the divorce, but also the loss of custody of her son Álvaro, who then remained in the hands of the Marquis de Cubas. It was during this turbulent period when some photographs of Marta Chávarri were published, in which she appeared sitting in a disco without underwear, which went around the world. They first appeared in Interview, from Grupo Zeta, which published on February 14, 1989, on Valentine’s Day, but the international press echoed it and interest in his figure grew. A British tabloid dubbed her “The knickerless marchioness” (The marquise without panties). Chávarri herself spoke after the shame that happened.

Years later, the newspaper The world published the dirty reality behind this chapter of the pink history of our country: the images were published after the refusal of the businessman Alberto Cortina to pay the price they asked for so that they would not come to light. The price consisted of Alberto Cortina and Alberto Alcocer, then husbands of the Koplowitz sisters, and in the process of separating, abandoning the operation to assault the merger of Banesto and the Central Bank. The person asking for this “favor” was Antonio Asensio, then president of Grupo Z. Cortina and Chávarri were victims of blackmail. Chávarri sued Interview and the publication had to pay him 34 million pesetas (204,000 euros) for violating his privacy.

During their relationship with Cortina, the couple was always in the media spotlight, which led them to experience difficult episodes and several run-ins with the press. In November 1989, Chávarri sued the magazine Epoch after the publication of intimate dialogues between her and Cortina. In 2002, the Constitutional Court ruled that the magazine had “damaged the social image and negatively affected the reputation and good name” of the aristocrat. A year later, the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court condemned the magazine Ten minutes to pay 30,050 euros (five million pesetas) to the couple for publishing in 1993 statements by a former employee of the couple in which he compared Chávarri with Alicia Koplowitz, the financier’s first wife, and said that the former got up later and came from “lower class”.

After the divorce of Alberto Cortina from Alicia Koplowitz and Marta Chávarri from Fernando Falcó, the new couple made their relationship official. They were married from 1991 to 1995. And, to the surprise of many, a curious family (and social) dance took place: the Marquis de Cubas married Esther Koplowitz.

All the attention received during the first decades of his life led Chávarri to gradually move away from public life. He led a quieter life, opening his own decoration shop in Madrid, and gradually distanced himself from appearing before the cameras. “Now he dedicates himself to painting, to making collages, to travel and to his family. His son Álvaro is his priority ”, wrote the journalist Mábel Galaz in a piece about the almost anonymous life of Chávarri in recent times, published in this same medium.

On April 2, 2022, Álvaro Falcó married Isabelle Junot at the Mirabel Palace (Plasencia) in front of more than 250 guests. Marta Ortega, Eugenia Silva, Cari Lapique and Carlos Goyanes or Alonso Aznar, son of former president José María Aznar, were some of the familiar faces that the photographers captured at the entrance to the event. They could not photograph Marta Chávarri.