Marta Chávarri is remembered from two different places that begin and end by coming together. she was a it girl years before that term existed, a influencers when Zuckerberg was still a baby, a sofficialite when in Spain there was not. In fact, to define it you have to resort to foreign words. In addition, despite the many women who have imitated her wearing mink jeans, she has not had clear heirs; she also had no prior record. It was not easy to find cosmopolitan, privileged women on the social scene at the time who were not afraid of being disliked. She began and ended with herself. At the same time, she was used by the highest spheres of masculine power and was the victim of blackmail that benefited others, always men, always older, always unpunished. The young woman from high society saw her privacy attacked and she was exposed to a country that demonized the women who owned her life.

It all started in 1982. Spain was stretching, the PSOE had just won its first elections by an absolute majority and a certain Pedro Almodóvar premiered Labyrinth of Passions. That summer Marta Chávarri, great-granddaughter of the Count of Romanones and daughter of a diplomat, married one of the gold bachelors of the moment, Fernando Falcó y Fernández de Córdoba, Marquis of Cubas, in the Cathedral of Plasencia. The bride wore a dress with voluminous ruffled sleeves from her decade. That June 2 could not yet be guessed, but in those giant sleeves the Spanish 80s were going to fit. Within them there was room for financial scandals, a new social class that united business and aristocracy, and a reckless Spain wanting to start from scratch. They were unpredictable sleeves for a Spanish upper-class twenty-something. From that date, almost everything in the life of Marta Chávarri was.

The marriage lasted seven years and they had a son, Álvaro, who had just made her a grandmother a few weeks ago. During that time, the couple walked around Madrid from party to party, so there were no events. In them they alternated with Isabel Preysler and Carlos Falcó, then brothers-in-law, and they were seen at night in Madrid sitting at low tables with, for example, those from Río. In 1988 her popularity was at its highest: that year she was elected Lady Spain, succeeding the Duchess of Alba; she was already playing in the first social league. Chávarri had spent his childhood and adolescence in the United States and Europe and from there he brought a semi-equestrian style with an aftertaste of Ralph Lauren: he mixed skinny jeans with a jacket and high boots and this would become the uniform of the women years later. lady-who-lunch from Madrid, the Coello Rangers. This was fused with some codes of the Spanish upper class: well-made garments, jacket suits, bags from big brands such as Bottega Veneta or Vuitton, own jewelery and a straight medium-length hair with high-maintenance highlights. All this was integrated with the fashion of the 80s: draped mini-dresses, shoulder pads and silk stockings, Marta Chávarri knew what she was wearing and dared with what few in Spain dared. All of that together with her held on with a young and self-confident attitude that would never leave her; Marta Chávarri smoked and was silent. It was those years when she defined one of the silhouettes that she cultivated the most: the summery one. On her vacations in Marbella and Ibiza she always combined a plain one-piece swimsuit, a very short pareo and white sneakers. Where were those shoes then in Spain? No woman, least of all her class, wore that shoe in any situation. That image of her, tanned and wearing sunglasses as a headband, would be repeated year after year in her heart press, who saw in her her perfect candy. Each image of his exuded an eroticism that did not ask for forgiveness. Marta Chávarri was ground gold.

At the end of the 80s, this image of a very intriguing girl changed. In February 1988 they were published in Ten minutes some photographs of her with Alberto Cortina leaving the Palais Schwarzenberg hotel in Vienna. He was then CEO of Construction and Contracts and husband of Alicia Koplowitz, at the time, heiress to that company and a multimillionaire. The exclusive was the confirmation of an infidelity and a romance that had been rumored for a year. There were already previous photos, taken some time before, of the two of them together leaving the Galaxia apartments in Madrid, but they were never published. Those in Vienna were the trigger for a financial operation that would alter the economic landscape of a country that was getting used to the crossroads between the pink world and the economic world: Isabel Preylser and Miguel Boyer had married in 1988, just like Carmen Posadas and Mariano Rubio. After the publication of the photos, he was removed from the post. In parallel, Esther Koplowitz also discovered the infidelity of her husband, Alberto Alcocer, Cortina’s cousin, with Margarita Hernández, Javier de la Rosa’s secretary. Along the way, Cortina broke down his master plan, which consisted of merging the Central Bank, of which he was a director, with Banesto and becoming the main financial entity in Spain. The sisters would seize power in the company, driving their husbands away, thus becoming two of the most powerful people in pre-92 Spain. This movement was important, because the country was not used to seeing women in senior management positions, so high and so managerial. This game of mirrors between cousins ​​and sisters and of financial intrigues was uncovered with the famous photos of Vienna. In it, a 29-year-old Marta Chávarri dressed in jeans, a jacket and a houndstooth vest, began a new stage. She was criticized: she was the homewrecker. The pseudo-canonized Koplowitzes and he… was saved.

Two weeks after its publication, Marta Chávarri separated by mutual agreement from the Marqués de Cubas; she relinquished custody of her son and lost the marquesado. This resignation was not common in a woman of her class, so public opinion found another flank to attack her. Once the scandal in Vienna broke out, the floodgates opened: a short time later, other photos were published that had been in a drawer for a while and had been taken a year before. They were bought by Antonio Asensio, then owner of Grupo Z and editor of Interview and in them you could see Marta Chávarri at the Mau Mau nightclub dressed in orange, with a large pearl necklace and no underwear under her pale panties, so from the early 90s. The magazine came out on Valentine’s Day in 1989 and the cover showed an image of her in aerobics clothes, with a purple leotard and yellow tights and the photos were hidden inside under the headline: “Marta Chávarri’s never seen before”. They had been kept in storage for a while waiting for the romance to be uncovered and Alberto Cortina did not give in to the blackmail they asked him to avoid publication. It is said that Mario Conde was behind them and that they sought to damage his image. The one that was damaged was hers. Whoever was responsible, the image of a woman was used as the ball of a game that she was doomed to lose. She was the perfect victim. Those two covers were separated by a short time, enough for the protagonist of it to become the most persecuted and harassed woman in Spain and someone about whom everyone had an opinion. Even Threshold called her: ¨The nymph stripped of the social felipism arrested”. The following week, the magazine ThursdayHe gave away a pair of panties with each copy. Those were wild times. The images of Interview they were dynamite for a media, economic and macho storm that placed Marta Chávarri at the center. They forgot that she was a free adult woman.

With Marta Chávarri, an invasive way of approaching celebrities was inaugurated. Cortina and Chávarri got married and their marriage lasted until 1995. The couple’s life was shown weekly in gossip magazines. That frequency, unthinkable today, allowed the information to be digested slowly. It would not begin to be broadcast until 1997 tombola, which changed the rules of the game in the heart press and slipped its protagonists into the living rooms of the average Spaniard. By then, the image of Marta Chávarri had begun to fade. She started some businesses, such as a decoration store in Madrid, and to distance her appearances from her. Spain had changed, her life too. The last years she lived away from the spotlight, faithful to her medium length and her sweatshirts. She did not give interviews. Her life was, at last, his.