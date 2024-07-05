Road accident for the former Italian road cycling champion. After a recent injury during training, Martha Horses she was hit this afternoon while she was riding her bicycle.

Martha Horses

Moments of fear and worry for Martha Horsesan Italian cyclist of enormous talent. The twenty-six-year-old, who would not have participated in the Giro women that will start on Sunday 7 July or in the Olympic Games in Paris, had recently recovered from an injury. The misfortunes for Marta Cavalli do not seem to have an end. After the bad injury in training following a fall during the Training Camp in Benidorm, which cost her a bone contusion to the pelvis, today another accident.

The dynamics of the accident

The cyclist was found late in the morning of Friday 5 July invested while she was riding her bike with a friend. Marta was along the provincial road 234 Codognese in the direction of Maleo, a few kilometers from Pizzighettone, her hometown. The car in question, a Golf, managed to avoid Marta’s friend, but not her. The accident occurred at the first roundabout after the Adda River. The young woman was immediately rescued and transported to yellow code at the hospital in Cremona.

Martha Horses she never lost consciousness, but she complained of pain in both her neck and back. The cyclist is currently in the hospital for further tests. The traffic police went to the scene to carry out all the necessary investigations and establish any culpability.

Marta Cavalli’s Career

Martha Horses she entered the professional world in 2017. In 2018 she became the Italian road champion in the Elite category. In 2022 she won both the Amstel Gold Race and the Flèche Wallonne, as well as finishing second in the Giro d’Italia. Her career on the track was extraordinary, where Marta has won at European level eight times. An extraordinary athlete who will currently have to face a period of rest and recovery.