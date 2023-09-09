Italian is spoken at the Tour de l’Ardèche. After yesterday’s splendid victory by Silvia Zanardi, Marta Cavalli (Fdj-Suez) won the fifth stage – as well as the queen stage, with an uphill finish on Monte Lozère – of the transalpine race. Erica Magnaldi (UAE), second at 14″, was unable to contain the winning attack of the Cremonese: now Cavalli leads the general classification with 14″ on Magnaldi and 18 on Anastasiya Kolesava (Arkéa). There are still two stages left (tomorrow and Monday), decidedly less demanding than today’s 4 GPM.

recovery

—

Marta Cavalli’s victory has an important meaning, considering the difficulties that have held her back in the last year. The serious fall she suffered in the second stage of the 2022 Tour de France had interrupted a phenomenal season until then: Amstel Gold Race, Freccia Vallone, podium at the Giro d’Italia (only Van Vleuten better than her), top ten at Liège and Roubaix, historic success on Mont Ventoux. Together with her team she has decided to give herself the time necessary to fully recover from the accident, but the signals she is sending are excellent: seeing her cross the finish line of Hautacam with arms raised – where Pantani and Nibali also won – on 10 June at the Tour of the Pyrenees gave rise to hope. Today’s victory confirms that Marta Cavalli is taking back the place she deserves in the group.