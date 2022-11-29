The Piedmontese champion tells us the details of her physical preparation for the 2022-2023 World Cup

Sabrina Commis

Second in the giant in Killington in Vermont, third race of the women’s alpine skiing world cup Martha BassinoPiedmontese from Cuneo born in 1993, tells a Gazette Active many secrets of his preparation made of commitment, constancy and a big smile

Marta began her career with a father who introduced her to sport and coached her: what do you remember of that period?

“I owe a lot to my father and mother for the passion they have been able to pass on to me and to my brothers. Dad as a coach, he taught us to ski from an early age, convinced of the idea that the sooner certain movements are assimilated, the better. So in every sport. Everything has always been a game, without any obligation or pressure. I have so many memories of playing in the snow, skiing with my brothers, laughing.”

“Dad and mom have always been there when I started taking my first steps in the ski club, then in the regional committee, in the ranks of the national team. To them I owe teaching constancy, dedication, commitment, my ability to take the world of snow and racing lightly. It has become my job, but the passion and the ability to reset at the end of every result, positive or negative, have always been part of my way of living and dealing with the routine as an athlete: everything is beautiful but my game remains at the base , my favorite game”. See also Chelsea: 3 and Nike close their contracts, 80 days to avoid collapse

What kind of strength must be trained for the alpine disciplines between narrow poles, special and giant slalom?

“Alpine skiing is a particular sport, because it requires the combination of coordination and physical qualities expressed at the highest levels. We need to work on all of them expressions of strength: maximal, resistant, explosive knowing how to use them in each of the disciplines practiced. Each curve carried out to the maximum extent possible determines high forces which must be resisted and together transformed into speed. This requires a high-level muscle structure and ability to express and manage force. The technical disciplines differ in the layouts and speed of movement: the special slalom it requires greater explosive strength than a giant, while in super g-downhill you also need resistance strength skills”.

What are the basic qualities that a top ski athlete must train?

“They are numerous, they must be varied and complementary. The skier must have the ability to resistence, to be able to face a long and tiring season. He must be strong, agile, quick in his movements, he must know how to adapt to the different types of snow and slope and finally he must have a broad capacity in terms of coordination and stability”. See also Athletic vs. Rayo Vallecano, LIVE: Falcao is a substitute

Why are the “core muscles”, those of the central area of ​​the body so important in skiing?

“The midsection is important, even if you may think the feet are everything. The stability of the pelvis, which passes through the involvement of the abdominal muscles, of the lower back and hip, resulting in a better movement at the level of feet/shins/legs and independence during cornering and acceleration. Even the upper part of our body must be controlled in a fine way and allows us to be more effective and precise when cornering”.

Is aerobic capacity also trained in alpine skiing?

“Yes, of course: the aerobic part is exercised in the first phase of the training period, spring-summer, and allows you to create the basis for tackling the long period of competitions”.

How much time does a top skier dedicate to athletic training?

“Usually we start dry training again in May and we carry them on throughout the summer and autumn. In winter we dedicate ourselves to the punctual calls of strength and speed to maintain the work done in the previous months”. See also Italy welcomes Kateryna Monzul who fled the war. He will referee in women's A

Which exercises should never be missing from your training plan?

“They are many and varied: the whole part of is important balance and coordination, exercises with machines, barbells, weights and medicine balls. Important work on Tapis Roulantas in bike or stationary bikethe work we do on the athletic field, aimed at transforming our strength”.

What tools do you use at the gym? Do you have one at home?

“Technogym has provided me with my own gym, with important machines for training, all complementary. I often use Skillmill, a curved treadmill that allows me to exercise power, speed, resistance and agility together”.

Marta you also follow relaxation techniques: can you explain to us what the heartfulness method is?

“For years I have been approaching the meditation which is now part of my life and my routine. Athletes must learn to fuel and train the mind as well as the muscles. We don’t always understand the importance of the effects that certain techniques can give us. I can’t help it anymore.”