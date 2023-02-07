Marta Bassino gold at the World Ski Championships in Super-G. “I shook to the end”

“I trembled to the end, above all they gave me half a second – she said Martha Bassino to ‘Rai’ after winning the gold medal in Super-G to the Alpine Skiing World Championships Of Courchevel-Meribel – It is not little to recover. It was a pain, I’m happy. I have yet to realize well, I’m high. It’s beautiful. My first win in Super-G at the World Cup, it’s incredible. I just thought about skiing as I know how, the difference was made by wanting to push through all the turns. The parallel had been nice, but today it’s a strong and incredible victory. I’m speechless, I’m happy with myself and amazed that I skied so well. I’m happy, it’s the culmination of work, of constancy, of what’s behind it. I was sorry on Monday, but decided to move on and look on the bright side. At the World Championship it is useless to look back and have regrets, I made a mistake but I tried to have positive sensations for today. Nice to have succeeded. Tomorrow I’ll rest, then I’ll do a bit of a giant and then we’ll go back to the parallel”

World Ski Championships, Bassino triumphs in the superg ahead of Shiffrin. Second gold medal for Italy

Martha Bassino triumphs in SuperG to the Alpine Skiing World Championships of Courchevel-Meribel and wins the second gold medal for Italy in the French world championship after that of Federica Brignone in combined. The Piedmontese imposes herself with a time of 1’28″06 ahead of the American Mikaela Shiffrin (1’28″17) who takes the silver medal. Bronze ex-aequo for the Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie and the Austrian Cornelia Hutter (1’28″39). The other blue was eighth Federico Brignone (1’28″61), eleventh Sofia Goggia (1’28″82), fifteenth Elena Curtoni (1’29″07). For Marta Bassino, 26, it is the second world title, after the one conquered in the parallel in Cortina in 2021.

