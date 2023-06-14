Martha Fascina he gave boundless love to Silvio Berlusconi until the end of his days of life. After the death of the former leader of “Forza Italia”, the weekly “Chi” dedicated the issue of the magazine specifically to him in which ample space was dedicated to his latest love story. Let’s find out all the details together.

There love story between Silvio Berlusconi and Marta Fascina began in 2020. After two marriages that have come to an end, the former prime minister has found his serenity and theLove with the interested party.

Marta remained close to her husband until the end of his last day of life. Talking about theirs Love it was the weeklyWho” who revealed:

He knew how to give him a second youth. Theirs was an authentic bond, made up of romance, devotion and tenderness.

The two got married to one symbolic ceremony in March 2022. On that occasion, the former leader of “Forza Italia” had addressed beautiful words towards his woman to express all his love:

Mine for you, Marta, is a great love, it’s something I’ve never felt before, and now for you you are indispensable, indispensable. You have been close to me in difficult moments, you have helped me. You complete me, I couldn’t live without you. Fill my life.

In a’interview released to the weekly conducted by Alfonso Signorini, the latter asked Berlusconi how he would have liked to die. The former prime minister replied that he would like to spend his last days of life loving. And so it was. In fact, Marta fulfilled the greatest wish by Silvio Berlusconi. This is what we read in the newspaper: