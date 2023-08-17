Mart Hoogkamer lost a bet from Wesley Sneijder and therefore had to have a tattoo with the signature of the former top football player put on his body. This can be seen in a video that the two share on Instagram on Wednesday.

The bet itself consisted of a simple game of rock-paper-scissors. After four draws, in which Hoogkamer and Sneijder both made the same hand gesture, it was ultimately the former player of Ajax and Internazionale, among others, who emerged as the winner with his ‘paper hand’, to the disbelief of the singer. “No, no, no, no,” he wailed as he walked out of the picture in disbelief.

In a tattoo shop in Utrecht, it was Sneijder himself who was allowed to immortalize his scribble on Hoogkamer's hand with the needle. ,,Not too hard, Wes", the singer urged the record international of the Dutch national team, while Sneijder 'dotted the i'. According to the singer, the end result could be there. "I'm actually quite proud of it."



