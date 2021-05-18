Marst research Chinese ATV Zhurong soon rolls down from the platform to Utopia Planitia’s large lava platform

China successfully landed its lander and ATV on Mars on Saturday, May 15th. The knowledge of it came to Earth and Chinese air traffic control from about two o’clock in the morning Finnish time.

The information was transmitted to Earth by the antenna of the ATV Zhurong. It transmitted the data as soon as it got four of its solar panels open on the surface, thus receiving energy from the panels for transmission.

Lander and the ATV had previously detached itself from the Tianwen 1 ship orbiting Mars. Tianwen has been orbiting Mars as a satellite for more than three months.

The devices arrived under the cover of the Martian atmosphere at an altitude of about 125 kilometers. At that time, the cover was still moving at a wild 4.8 kilometers per second, more than 17,000 kilometers per hour.

As Mars approached, the bottom of the shell came off. The pace was now slowed down by a parachute. At the end of braking, the main role was played by the lander’s brake rocket.

By the time the lander reached a height of about one hundred meters above the surface of Mars, the brake parachute had already come off. The lander was left to hover over the surface of Mars with the help of a brake rocket. It was looking for a flat place for its four legs.

After finding the place, the lander stumbled into the northern latitudes of Mars, a lava plateau Utopia to the Planitia area.

Zhurong landed in an area explored by Nasan Viking 2 as early as the summer of 1976. The map marks research equipment that has successfully reached Mars from various years. ­

All proceeded pre-programmed as the lander could not be steered in real time due to the long distance. Mars is now more than 320 million kilometers from Earth.

The descent went pretty much the same as the landing of the U.S. ATV Perseverance on February 18th. The Chinese ATV took a longer landing, according to the New York Times, about nine minutes after Perseverance survived seven.

Thus, China became the third state to receive equipment intact on the surface of Mars. In the past, the Soviet Union, now Russia, has succeeded only once and the United States several times.

Apparently next weekend, the six-wheeled ATV Zhurong rolls down a ramp to the surface of Mars. Even now it is on top of the lander.

Zhurong will travel through the Utopia Planitian plateau for at least three months. Planetary scientists have little expectation of new discoveries from the Zhurong trek.

China’s the flight to Mars this time is more of a technical demonstration of how the space program of the rising space power is progressing.

Yet the data gathered by Zhurong may reveal something new about the geology of Mars and its history.

Scientists have wondered if the latitudes of Utopia Planitia below the surface of Mars would be permafrost. However, it is much closer to the equator than the icy polar regions of Mars.

ATV Zhurong has been exploring the plain for at least three months, but it can survive even harsh conditions for years.

At the turn of the 2010s, for example, Nasa’s ATVs Spirit and Opportunity moved on the surface of Mars for years. However, they were initially given a lifespan of only months.

Zhurong is named after the god of ancient Chinese legend fire. It weighs about 240 kilograms. So it’s much lighter than Nasa’s new ATV Perseverance, which weighs about a thousand pounds.

Zhurong travels the terrain and examines rock samples from the plateau.

Utopia Planitia, where Zhurong is now awaiting a departure command, is a broad, flat and wide plateau. It was born when a large piece of space struck Mars hundreds of millions of years ago.

Plain consists mostly of volcanic lava and its constituents. It may have frozen and thawed many times over millions of years.

Satellite images from the orbit of Mars suggest that permafrost could be lurking just below the surface.

Zhurong has a radar that provides information up to a depth of a hundred meters from the soil of Mars. The radar may well reveal the point where the soil turns into permafrost.

The interface can tell about how the climate once changed on Mars and how the waters on the surface of Mars went as they did, i.e. why the waters disappeared.

Zhurong is also the first lander on Mars to measure the weak magnetic field of the red planet using a magnetometer.

The device can reveal how and why Mars lost its magnetic field in ancient times. The disappearance of the field contributed to the planet becoming cold and dry.

In the spring, the Chinese space administration released images of Mars. They took Tianwei 1 from the orbit of Mars. ­

China now took three different devices to Mars as the first country. It got an orbiting satellite and a lander and ATV on Mars ground.

Flight to Mars is not easy. Tianwen 1 is the 46th flight to Mars since October 1960. It was then that the Soviet Union, or present-day Russia, sent the ship to Mars for the first time. It failed. Only 19 flights have been successful, counts China Space Administration.

China also succeeded only the second time. The Chinese sonar Yinghuo-1, which left for Mars in 2011, only reached Earth orbit. It was finally destroyed when it struck the Pacific Ocean.