On healthcare construction “I found this situation, we had had the funds for healthcare construction stopped since 1998, the famous article 20, over 300 million. This summer we signed the program agreement with Minister Schillaci to invest them and the projects are leaving. The services conference on Avezzano has concluded, next Monday the municipal council will decide on the transfer of the land to the local health authority on which the tender will then be made, we will build the hospitals of Lanciano and that of Vasto. finally starting to use those fixed funds, which all the newspapers are talking about today. Here in Abruzzo I found a region that had not drawn on these funds for 25 years, which remained in the ministry's coffers. Today we are building hospitals that are needed.” Thus the president of the Abruzzo Region, Marco Marsilio, on the sidelines of participation in the event 'Healthcare of the future – an indivisible good from North to South', underway at the Ministry of Health in Rome.

“There is a general responsibility, but it is clear that for projects involving hospital buildings the path is too complex, too articulated, searching excessively for nitpicks in the design phase means holding on to designs which then when arrive 'in checkers' are now outdated – warns Marsilio – In healthcare above all, technology and innovation are a determining and decisive factor, therefore projects must be completed in reasonable times and compatible with this growth in technological innovation” .