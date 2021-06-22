At 10.30 pm live streaming from Civitavecchia of the match for the Ibo Mediterraneo lightweight title between the Italian and the Belgian. At ringside also the friend Zampaglione of the Tiromancino

Everything is ready for a great boxing evening at the Piazzale della Vita in La Marina di Civitavecchia. On Friday at 10.30 pm live streaming on Gazzetta.it, Marsili and Jamoye will compete for the vacant Ibo Mediterraneo title in light weights. The boxer from Civitavecchia is charged for the meeting with the Belgian and aims to win another title. Because Tizzo, Marsili’s nickname, knows about crowns. His record as a pro boxer speaks for itself: only one draw in forty matches played, the one for the Italian Lightweight title in Grosseto in November 2006 against Giovanni Niro. The other matches he won them all, also conquering important titles.

career – Emiliano Marsili began his professional career in 2003 with ordinary matches. In 2006 the first Italian title in light weights, which is the forerunner to many other titled matches. In 2009 he won the Mediterranean Wbc in light weights, between 2010 and 2011 he won three Italian titles in light weights, in 2012 he added the Ibo World title, between 2013 and 2015 he won five Europeans (EBU), in 2015 he won the world championship Wbc Silver, in 2016 the Intercontinental Wba, in 2018 the title of the World of Peace Wbc (special edition).

“It will be unforgettable” – Marsili, former Ibo World Champion, is ready: “Friday night will be unforgettable, I’m sure – he comments -. Fighting in your own city is an indescribable joy. What’s more, the evening is set up on the seafront, very close to the port where I work. As always, the preparation was meticulous also thanks to the help of valid sparring partners. I like the strong emotion that only the ring gives and when I am between the sixteen ropes it is as if it were the first match. In 2022 I will celebrate thirty years of career boxing and next year I’ll stop competing to open a boxing gym. After all these years, I still like challenges and get involved. Even though I’m focused on Friday’s match, I don’t know my opponent in boxing. he played world-class matches, as well as being European champion (Ebu) in the Gallo weights. Technically my teacher Massai studied him. For me, matches are won each round, without lingering too long in the opponent’s study in the days preceding the confrontation. During the match, I will be ready and attentive to the suggestions of my corner ”.

ringside friends – Also on Friday at ringside there will be the inevitable friend Federico Zampaglione, frontman of Tiromancino. The song Molo 4, sung by Zampaglione, will accompany Marsili in the ring as it happened in 2015 for the World Silver Wbc. Other friends and boxing fans were also present in the front row such as the director and actor Gilles Rocca, with whom he often trains, Stefano Giannini and the co-manager Enrico Tantussi.

