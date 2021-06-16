Mary Jenrette, who was most recently senior vice president of private wealth management and a client advisor at Synovus Financial, will be president and CEO of Marshland Credit Union.

She will replace CEO Jeff Holcombe, who is retiring next month as head of the Brunswick, Georgia credit union, which has $ 186 million of assets.

“We have grown our membership, adding branches and maintaining strong financials throughout his years of service,” Larry Rountree, the credit union’s chairman, said in a Tuesday press release. “We wish Jeff all the best in his retirement.”

Jenrette has worked in the banking industry for over 30 years in commercial, retail and private wealth.

Marshland CU earned $ 133,000 in the first quarter, after essentially breaking even a year earlier, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.