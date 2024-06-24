When George Marshall was a young US Army infantry officer in the Philippines in 1902, he was leading his soldiers alone across a stream when one of them spotted an alligator. This caused panic, and the men ran out of the water to safety.

Marshall had graduated from the Virginia Military Institute not long before, and was younger than most of the men he commanded. However, despite his relative inexperience, his immediate response was to order the soldiers back to the creek. Josiah Bunting III tells the revealing story in his book, The Making of a Leader: The Formative Years of George C. Marshall.

The hero of this compelling and impressive biography went on to lead the Allies to victory in World War II and, later, serve as Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense, and the plan that helped rebuild Europe in the aftermath of the war bears his name.

Bunting’s book ends long before those achievements, instead considering how the young Marshall grew into the towering figure we remember today. His leadership qualities, as the crocodile incident indicates, were evident early on. Indeed, Bunting notes, from the time he was a teenager, Marshall, who was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, in 1880, displayed a quiet, remarkable determination. “He began to develop a kind of spiritual isolation and reserve, which would become a constant part of his adult personality,” the author writes.

Marshall was ambitious, but he did not distinguish himself academically. Feeling that the military would be the best outlet for his talents and leadership, he enrolled at the Virginia Military Institute, where he excelled in military subjects. Bunting quickly summarizes the importance of Marshall’s early postings, which included, in addition to the Philippines, Fort Reno in Oklahoma and Fort Leavenworth in Kansas. The book’s longest chapter covers Marshal’s eventful service during World War I in France.

The author narrates the famous incident that followed the inspection by the august General John Pershing of the division in which the Marshall was serving. The US infantry commander, unmoved by what he saw, rebuked the senior officer, William Siebert. To the shock of those present, Marshall stepped forward and defended the soldiers. General Pershing, instead of being insulted by this challenge, admired it, and relied on Marshall’s advice.

Marshall had hoped to lead the troops during battle, but his organizational skills, focus, and discipline meant that his commanding officers preferred to have him on their staff. He later wrote of his service in World War I: “I seem to have been getting further and further away from the fighting, and it was very difficult to work out a plan and then not care to carry it out.” He was a key planner of the decisive Battle of the Meuse-Argonne in 1918.

Its success in meeting the enormous logistical challenge of transporting 600,000 troops enhanced Marshall’s reputation as a “model of efficiency.” After World War I, Marshall declined a lucrative job offer from J.P. Morgan & Co., instead spending five years as an assistant to General Pershing, who after the war became Chief of Staff of the Army. Marshall held the same position during World War II.

General Pershing, who did not like administrative tasks, relied heavily on his aide. As Bunting says, he marked orders with the same notation: “Major M, take care of it.” Because of his taciturn nature, Marshall can be a difficult hero for biographers. But Ponting succeeded in creating a balanced picture.

He points out that the hero of his book has a distant behavior that does not call for familiarity or intimacy. But he also notes that “contemporaries remember Marshall as serious, kind-hearted, and strict in carrying out his duties.” The author explains that after World War I and during the Great Depression, America reduced military funding significantly.

The work in this volume ends shortly before Marshall was tasked with transforming the army into the heroic force that would help turn the tide in the Allies’ favor. Bunting asserts that Marshall was up to the leadership job not only because of his strategic and administrative talents, but also because of his connection with the men he led.

He describes him as “a general who understood the aspirations, needs and quality of his soldiers, who would know what he was asking of them, and who would feel their pain, fatigue and fear.” It was a combination of natural talent and personal abilities, combined with early experiences, that prepared him well for the serious challenges that lay ahead.

Barbara Spindle*

*American writer

Published by special arrangement with the Christian Science Monitor.