Cyber ​​Monday is approaching and Black Friday is about to end, yet the offers don’t stop coming out: for example, theMarshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker on sale. The reported discount is 33% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it is €369. The current price is very advantageous, given that it is a discount of a third of the price, reaching €246.99. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker it is a speaker that uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology to reproduce lossless wireless sound with a range of 10 meters. Its style and design, inspired by the classic style of Marshall amplifiers, makes this device a truly exceptional piece of furniture. For those who want analogue sound, there is also an RCA and 3.5mm socket.