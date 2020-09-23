Prince Charles called for the development of an ecological analogue of the Marshall Plan, implemented by the United States to restore the European economy after World War II, and extend it to the whole world, writes CNBC.

According to the heir to the British throne, the coronavirus pandemic and other international health crises are a direct consequence of disruptions in the global biological system. “If we do not take immediate action, we will miss the window of opportunity to restore the blue-green color of our planet to a sustainable and inclusive future,” said Prince Charles.

The only possible solution, in his opinion, will be the adoption of a global “Marshall plan for nature, people and the planet.” The organizers of the New York Climate Week, during which Prince Charles spoke, called the idea interesting and expressed the hope that the US authorities would be interested in it.

The Marshall Plan, named after then US Secretary of State George Marshall, was developed and implemented by the United States after World War II. It provided for the allocation of concessional loans, subsidies and other support measures to the governments of the most affected countries in Europe, as well as Turkey and Japan. The total amount of deductions was about $ 13 billion. The funds were used to purchase American goods, which also helped develop the American economy, which was almost not affected by the hostilities.