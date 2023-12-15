The Minister of Natural Resources and Trade of the Marshall Islands, John Silk, confirmed that the COP28, which was held in the UAE, was the most organized of the COPs in which he participated. Regarding his country's efforts regarding climate action and adaptation to climate change, he explained that they had developed a national adaptation plan, and it was presented as part of the work of the Conference of the Parties, pointing out that they were one of the few small island countries that had taken this step. He added: “Our contribution to global emissions is non-existent, yet we are keen to make sure that the world knows what we are doing,” and pointed out that his country seeks to place solar energy units in every home.