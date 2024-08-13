Paris (dpa)

French swimmer Leon Marchand’s four gold medals at the Paris Olympics have led to a huge increase in applications to join his old club.

Michel Coloma, president of the Toulouse-based club, told the German Press Agency that the number of applications to join the club has increased by 30% compared to the beginning of last year 2023.

“There was a noticeable increase in applications during the Olympics, but Marchand’s impact is undeniable,” he added.

Marchand became a new French icon, after winning four gold medals and a bronze medal in the breaststroke and butterfly swimming events, to the point that fans rewrote the lyrics of the national anthem in his honor.

Marchand trained with his French team during his childhood and teenage years, before recently moving to coach at Arizona State University in the United States of America.