On the terraces of cafes in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Monday, September 28, there was no one to enjoy the view with a coffee. In Marseille as in Aix-en-Provence, bars and restaurants are closed for at least two weeks. A measure taken to fight against Covid-19. In the Old Port, the atmosphere is once again in confinement. “It’s very sad but hey, if it’s necessary … But it must be done, I think everyone is aware of it“, testifies a Marseillaise.”If one day our freedoms are limited to going to work, what will that be?“, asks another.

One last drink to support the sector

On the eve of the health decision, some insisted on a last restaurant as friends. A decision taken in part to show their solidarity before the closure. “We decided to go out to support the restaurateurs. We know they have to empty their stocks, because it was a very sudden decision“, explains a client.