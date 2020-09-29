In the Old Port of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), abnormally deserted because of health restrictions linked to the coronavirus, a restaurant is openly resisting. Since Monday, September 28, bars and restaurants in Marseille and Aix-en-Provence have been required to close shop for at least two weeks. It is noon, and despite the prefectural ban, the service has started. “I had stock to spend suddenly, I took the risk of opening”, Explains Joseph Contcheyan, the restaurant owner. “We have children and families to feed.”



Customers show their support. “I have a coffee here, out of solidarity”, Indicates a consumer.The establishment was controlled by the police. They drew up a report and demanded the immediate closure of the restaurant. “It’s been two hours since he was told it had to close, so after a while, he had to intervene”, Slice Bérengère Pons, police commissioner.

