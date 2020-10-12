The source of contamination was identified within the cardiovascular surgery department of the Marseille hospital. This is the third source of contamination discovered at AP-HM in less than a month.

Ten nurses from the same department of the Timone hospital in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) have tested positive for Covid-19, reports Monday France Blue Provence. The management of the hospital indicated, Monday, October 12, that this source of contamination has been identified within the cardiovascular surgery department. One of the caregivers infected her colleagues during their lunch break.

>> Coronavirus: follow live the latest news related to the pandemic

“This person was asymptomatic and was not supposed to know they were positive”, said Audrey Jolibois, general secretary of the FO union for Marseille hospitals. “We are witnessing a massacre”, added the trade unionist.

On Sunday, the Assistance Publique des Hospitals de Marseille (AP-HM) carried out a massive screening in the service. Management will bring together employee representatives on Tuesday.

This is the third source of contamination discovered at AP-HM in less than a month. Last week, a cluster was detected at the Conception Hospital. A total of 15 patients and eight caregivers were infected in this establishment which has already taken measures. All staff and patients for the past two weeks have been tested. The premises were also emptied to disinfect them. The patients were placed in a single room.