

Paris (AFP)

Marseille, who were down in the last quarter of an hour, continued their strong start, beating their guest Nice 2-0, in the fourth round of the French Football League on Saturday, to temporarily take the lead.

Marseille climbed to the top of the league standings with ten points from three wins and a draw, awaiting the match between Paris Saint-Germain, the title holder (9 points from 3 matches) and Brest.

On the other hand, Nice suffered its second defeat, against a win and a loss, to drop to ninth place with four points.

The goals of the team of Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi were scored by Neal Maupay (40) and Brazilian Luis Henrique (53).

Marseille completed the match with one player less from the 75th minute, after Canadian defender Derek Cornelius was sent off for receiving two yellow cards.

This season, Marseille hopes to make up for the tragedy that happened to it in the 2023-2024 League, when it finished in eighth place and failed to qualify for any of the continental competitions.

#Marseille. #Temporary #Summit