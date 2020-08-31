In a crazy party, Olympique de Marseille survived a constant bombardment by Brest and took all 3 points from the always difficult Francis-Le Blé. The Marseille team achieved their first victory in Ligue 1 led by Thauvin and Caleta-Car, both involved in the three goals of the visitors.

Villas-Boas was forced to introduce several changes in the eleven due to the accumulation of casualties (Payet and Álvaro González were diagnosed positive for coronavirus). The Portuguese made Belardi debut in the axis of the rear and Radonjic occupied Payet’s absence on the left wing. It was the first match in OM’s Ligue 1, since on the first day he could not make his debut due to the increase in diagnoses in the squad.

The match started with a blazing rhythm from Brest. Those of Dall’Oglio came to the contest forced to win after having suffered a serious correction at the hands of Nîmes. The Bretons put pressure on Marseille in the rival field that was unable to get close to Larsonneur’s goal, except for a timid shot from Benedetto that went wide.

However, Olympique de Marseille already showed last season that they don’t need to play well or dominate to score the 3 points. Bad pressure from Brest in the 18th minute led to a reception on the right wing by Thauvin that ended up in the squad. The French international had minutes again a year later and did not miss the opportunity to show that he is one of the best players on the team.

The VAR, so criticized in France since its introduction, was the protagonist in two very controversial plays, both in the Brest area. In the first, Marseille claimed a hand from Duverne after a cut by Sanson and that The referee did not signal even though he gave the impression in the repetition that the maximum penalty had to be indicated. And, in the second, Caleta-Car took advantage of a magnificent center from Thauvin to put the 0-2 on the scoreboard. Although initially it was annulled for offside, the referee finally conceded the goal, urged by the VAR, which spent three minutes to determine if the Croatian was in the correct position. When Brest looked worse, Romain Favre took advantage of Balerdi’s indecision before the break in a duel in the small area to beat Mandanda and close the gap.

As one might suspect, the second half had a calmer pace and appeasement reigned in the opening bars. Marseille kept trying to risk the minimum with the ball and Brest did not want to press in the same way as in the first 45 minutes, since the threat of conceding another goal could practically sentence the match. It was a truce that lasted until Brest wanted it, as Dall’Oglio’s men returned to the charge and were able to draw in the 52nd minute, on a warning from Charbonnier, although their shot went wide. Minutes later, Cardona also missed a very clear chance at the penalty spot after the umpteenth movement of a midfielder behind Amavi, attacking the back of the Marseille side.

The arrivals from Brest did not cease and Marseille won several wins in a miraculous way. In the 62nd minute, the referee disallowed a goal to Charbonnier for a slight offside following a mistake by Mandanda. And, on the next play, the striker missed an incomprehensible shot at an empty goal that was easier to score than miss. Villas-Boas had to introduce Rongier in the middle of the field to try to slow down the game, but his entry did not help to contain a Brest that was performing an impeccable second half, despite not being rewarded.

In the same way as in the first part, OM once again emerged from an extreme situation. Florian Thauvin and Caleta-Car repeated prominence in 1-3 and the Croat rounded out a spectacular performance scoring his second goal of the night after an unappealable head for Larsonneur. However, the fish was not yet sold, as Brest put fear back in Marseille’s body with a goal from Charbonnier before discount and in which Balerdi was again in the photo. Duverne was able to tie at 94, but his header went over the bar and there was no time for anything else.