Paris (dpa)

Marseille swept its host, Stade Brest, 5-1, in the first round of the French Football League.

Marseille took the lead in the third minute through Mason Greenwood, before his teammate Luis Henrique added the second goal in the 26th minute.

In the 31st minute, Greenwood added the third goal from a penalty kick, while Mehdi Camara scored Brest’s only goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time in the first half. Henrique scored again in the 48th minute, adding the fourth goal, while Elie Wahi concluded the five-goal series with a goal from a penalty kick in the 69th minute.