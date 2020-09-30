In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), some restaurants have decided to open illegally. The owner decided to defy the order ordering restaurant owners to close for two weeks. An act of resistance fully assumed by the leader, who testifies for France 2: “During the two and a half month confinement there was no rebellion, there were no worries. Today, we are closing two cities in France. Why don’t we shut down Paris, Lyon, Toulouse? This injustice is not acceptable“.



This clandestine opening makes this restaurant owner take the risk of a fine of 135 euros and 1500 in the event of a repeat offense. The offense then becomes a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment and administrative closure. Employees had to make a choice: “We were all a little surprised at the beginning, then we understood and supported it. This is also the role of the team“, explains an employee of the restaurant, with a hidden face for France 2.

