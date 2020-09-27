In Marseille, few restaurateurs were able to anticipate the reprieve announced late on Friday September 25. “I had ordered meat for this weekend which I canceled from the butcher at the last moment. Today I have a few things left, but you can’t call it a service “, explains Mélanie Coldman, manager of the “Bar des Amis”.

The closure should last 7 days

Weakened by the operating losses of recent months, Romain Jolfre, the manager of the “Petit Jardin”, has meanwhile considered defying the ban. “The only thing that makes me lean towards the rule of law […] it’s that I don’t want to get my clients, whom I have been protecting for months, not to respect the law “, he explains. From Monday, its 5 employees will be on partial unemployment. He will stay in the kitchen to set up a delivery service. The closure of bars and restaurants is to last seven days. It could be extended if the health situation does not improve.