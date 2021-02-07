PSG

PSG are not doing quite well in Ligue 1. If they lose tonight, Lille would slip by six points, so victory is mandatory for Pochettino’s men. Sergio Rico will play as a starter, still with Keylor injured, but they recover Marquinhos, Verratti and Neymar, who will wait for his place from the bench. The atmosphere will be heated, after the last crashes, and PSG have to win.

As to follow: Mbappé. Without Neymar at the start, the offensive pressure falls on the Frenchman, and he is not at his best. Today you can claim.