What motivated the City to make this decision? “Precisely, they are not migrants. I do not accept this term. They are shipwrecked, they are people who risk death. They are at sea in a critical situation. Maritime law, maritime history, The history of the city, all call on our responsibility. Women and children are dying … in this situation, we do not ask for papers or the regularity of the situation of these people. save, we help them “, insists Benoit Payan, first deputy of the city of Marseille.

Was it necessary to appeal to the national autotriés to make this decision? “This a decision that we take, we open up, we also ask the President of the Republic, Europe to assume its responsibilities. The Mediterranean can no longer be a cemetery. We cannot let people die. at sea. We must put in the means. It is our responsibility as a city, as a Mediterranean capital “, adds Benoît Payan. “The injured people, we will treat them, then they enter into common law (…) the question is simple: people are drowning. It is our humanity that is called there”, underlines Benoît Payan.