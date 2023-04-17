The supporters of the transalpine team are already enthusiastic and can’t wait to see it on their favorites.

Although the results of Les Phocéens are below expectations, the management has decided to make a pleasant surprise to all the fans. Via the club’s official accounts, Olympique Marseille officially presented the fourth match shirt of the current season.

The kit was designed to honor and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the French team’s only UEFA Champions League victory.

The kit takes up the shirt from the 1992-1993 season when OM won the Big Ears Cup – at the Olympiastadion in Munich – against the stellar Milan of coach “Don” Fabio Capello thanks to a goal by Basile Boli.

