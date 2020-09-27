Last evening, Saturday September 26, for restaurateurs, bar owners and customers in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). To fight against the spread of the coronavirus, establishments will now be fully closed for a minimum of eight days. “We are in the heart of Marseille, in the Old Port district, one of the most festive districts. Hundreds of Marseillais met to enjoy the bars and restaurants one last time before they close“, describes Naoufel El Khaouafi, journalist from France Televisions, in duplex from the Phocaean city for the 23 Hours of franceinfo newspaper.

“This Saturday evening, we plan to go out, spend the evening as usual, going around the bars “, explains a client. “Obviously, since everything will close, we want to go out for the last time to make the most of it. We did not experience this restriction very well, because the virus does not circulate only in Marseille and if we are in this situation, it is because everyone has come to spend their holidays here “, she regrets.

