In hospitals in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Covid-19 patients continue to arrive. 93 patients are in intensive care. This is more than half of the regional total. Would Marseille pay too much for a carefree summer? The metropolis has seen a 30% increase in beach visits. In the lively neighborhoods, barrier gestures have sometimes been forgotten. In recent weeks, the incidence rate has exploded in the second largest city in France. New cases of Covid-19 fell from 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in July to 319 per 100,000 in September.

For the Regional Health Agency, the virus has circulated from the youngest to the most fragile, especially in family reunions. “The contaminations curve among 20-40 year olds is declining, even if it is still significant, and it has shifted to the older and more vulnerable generations, starting with those over 65. These are the people we find today in intensive care“, summarizes Sébastien Debeaumont, Deputy Director General of ARS PACA. In Marseille, wearing a mask has been compulsory since the end of August. But if the circulation of the virus continues to increase, the Minister of Health could take new more drastic measures, such as banning public gatherings or closing bars.

