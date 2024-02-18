Marseille, Gattuso sacked: 'We are soulless, we have reached rock bottom'

Gennaro Gattuso has been sacked by Marseille. The French team, in a big crisis – they haven't won in Ligue 1 since December 17th (2-1 at Clermont) – and the defeat against Brest the gap from the Champions League zone has risen to 8 points with the team ninth in the standings.

“In football you need a soul and that's what we're missing. We have to be honest: we don't deserve this shirt. You can't play with this mentality. I apologize to the fans. We have reached rock bottom, we can't go lower than this”, the words of the former Milan and Napoli coach after the knockout in the Ligue 1 match. The official dismissal is missing but the decision has now been made. .

Gattuso arrived in Marseille on 27 September in place of Marcelino, in 2024. In 2024, the French team had won only one match in the French Cup (0-1 against amateur Thionville): otherwise five draws and two defeats.