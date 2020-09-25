They announced it and did it. The restaurateurs got together before the Commercial Court of Marseille (Bouche-du-Rhône). “We want to work“chanted the demonstrators, who are contesting the decision to close bars and restaurants on Saturday, September 26.”We will symbolically take all the balance sheets of restaurateurs, and if we do not change the measure we will file for bankruptcy in front of the commercial court.“, explains a protester.

Most of the demonstrators claim to have respected the health instructions as best they can. The sector, already affected by a first period of closure due to the first wave of Covid-19, fears for its future. In the procession, elected representatives from the right and from the left joined forces. LR president of the region, Bruno Muselier, intends to lodge an appeal for interim relief, while PS advisor Samia Ghali said that the municipal police would not verbalize the establishments that remained open.