Despite having Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr from the beginning (Kylian Mbappé was not part of the game), Christophe Galtier’s Paris Saint Germain did not live up to it and was eliminated in the round of 16 of the French Cup at the hands of Olympique Marseille, a classic rival, who beat him 2 to 1.
The goals of the Chilean Alexis Sánchez and the Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovskiy made the victory possible and set off the memes and reactions on social networks due to the misstep of PSG, which despite being the leader of Ligue 1, cannot show off in terms of the game, which appears as a concern knowing that the Champions League round of 16 is coming against the competitive Bayern Munich on February 14.
One of the pre-match topics was the number that Messi, world champion with the Argentine team in Qatar 2022, would use, who used to wear the “30” but as in the French Cup regulations the headlines go from 1 to 11 had to change mandatory: his teammate and friend Neymar gave him the “10” and kept the “11”.
Who stole the limelight this time was Alexis Sanchezauthor of a goal, figure of Marseille, whose official account took the opportunity to mock Messi with a clear hint: “The best 10 on the pitch”, he tweeted, next to the Chilean flag. Next, the best memes.
