Marseille (AFP)

Marseille reached the final price of the French Football Cup, with a 1-0 victory over its guest Rennes, with the goal of Mathieu Guendouzi.

Marseille continued its strong performances in recent times, and achieved its eighth successive victory in all competitions.

The team of Croatian coach Igor Tudor, who is third in the league, five points away from leaders Paris Saint-Germain, aspires to win the cup title for the eleventh time in its history and the first since 1989.

Marseille resumed the competition after stopping for the Qatar World Cup and the festive period, with four successive victories in the league over Toulouse, Montpellier, Troyes and Lorient.

And he will try to keep the pressure on Saint-Germain and Lens II, who is two points ahead, when he receives Monaco IV in a cautious test at the Velodrome “Saturday” in the twentieth stage of “Ligue 1” competitions.