A dromedary that escaped from a circus temporarily blocked traffic this morning in Marseille, wandering around a roundabout in an hour of congested traffic. Before being recovered by its owners, the 'Benzini' circus, the camelid – which apparently escaped during some work on the fence where it was confined – was filmed, photographed and 'broadcast' on video by the Marseille edition of Bfmtv. The walk ended without any major problems occurring, although with some discontent on the part of the Municipality, which among other things reproaches the circus for installing it in the city without prior authorisation.

UNUSUAL | A dromadaire s'est échappé d'un cirque à #Marseille and it disturbed the circulation. pic.twitter.com/4q3oJ1bDr7 — Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) December 11, 2023